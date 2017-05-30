We will build Nigerian-made-cars - Lady Mechanics
Ladies are doing wonders at the mechanic workshop of Edo State Government House, following the decision of Governor Godwin Obaseki to hand over the repairs and maintenance of government vehicles to them. This was one of the first decisions of the governor after he was sworn-in on November 12, 2016.
