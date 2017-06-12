We believe that there must be a country called Nigeria, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Rivers people are insisting on true federalism because they crave a country where all federating units are allowed to develop in line with their respective potentials and resources. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington and Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Jaja during the state banquet in honour of the United States of Ambassador to Nigeria at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday night.

