USAID wades into Fulani herdsmen/Farmer conflicts in Nigeria
A team from the United States Agency for International Development Abuja, recently visited the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and the Chairman Council of Chiefs, South-west, Muhammadu Abubakar Bambado over the incessant deadly clashes between suspected Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria. The team, which comprised Conflict Mitigation Officer, Felicia Genet, Program Officer at the USAID, Abuja, Mukhtar Shittu, Program Officer at the USAID Abuja and Meghan Luckett from the Economic and Political Office at the US Consulate General Office in Lagos held a closed door meeting with the monarch at his Palace in Surulere, Lagos.
