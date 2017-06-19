US government grants N2.9M to support orphaned children in Nigeria

US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria yesterday announced a N2.9 million micro-grant to about 50 women caregivers to support the economic wellbeing of their families, particularly the vulnerable children orphaned by HIV/AIDS in five local communities in Apapa local government area of Lagos. According to Acting U.S. Consul General Will Steuer, "The people and government of the United States continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria and Nigerian families in the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic."

