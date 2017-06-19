US based Nigerian arrested with four fire arms
A 52-year-old US based Nigerian who was arrested in Mushin area of Lagos, for being in possession of a fire arm has told detectives that he got it from policemen. The suspect, Ailabojie Aikpaojie, also revealed that aside the pistol that was found on him, he also got three single barrel pump action riffles from the police.
