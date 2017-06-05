UN population agency chief Babatunde Osotimehin has died
In a Aug. 29, 2012 file photo, Babatunde Osotimehin, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund, talks during a press conference at Sedona Hotel, in Yangon, Myanmar. The United Nations Population Fund population agency announced Monday, June 5, 2017 the sudden death of Osotimehin, who had led the agency since 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC