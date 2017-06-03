UN agency donates dignity kits to Nig...

UN agency donates dignity kits to Nigeria's rescued Chibok girls

Read more: Xinhuanet

The United Nations Population Fund on Friday said it is scaling up support to the rescued Chibok girls in Nigeria through four targeted intervention areas aimed at rehabilitating and reintegrating them back into the society. Presenting dignity kits to the rescued 106 girls in the nation's capital Abuja, the UN agency said it will focus on psycho-social support and counseling, shelter and welfare, reproductive health services and medical care, as well as skills acquisition and empowerment, for the girls in rehab.

Chicago, IL

