UK, U.S., others for peace, conflict resolution conference in Nigeria in July

Abuja - The Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution , Prof. Oshita Oshita says more than 40 experts from different countries will gather in Nigeria for peace, conflict resolution conference in Nigeria in July Oshita said this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Media Assistant, Abu Michael on Wednesday in Abuja.

Chicago, IL

