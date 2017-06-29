U.S. envoy harps on preservation of Nigeria's unity
U.S. Ambassador Stuart Symington on Thursday challenged the leadership and other stakeholders in Nigeria to preserve the nation's unity. The envoy, who said that Nigeria was blessed with visionary and dedicated leaders believed Nigeria was capable of facing and overcoming its challenges.
