Time for Igbo presidency in Nigeria is now- APC Chieftain, Udeogaranya

Former Lagos State chairman of the defunct African Renaissance Party, ARP, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya, has called on other ethnic groups in Nigeria to support Igbo presidency come 2019. He however declared his intention to run for presidency in 2019, noting that ceding the position to the Igbos would douse tension in the land.

