The oppresive contradictions in Niger...

The oppresive contradictions in Nigeria's economy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The following is a summary of a presentation by this writer to the House of Representative Committee on Recession, in Lagos recently. "Readily available evidence, ironically, indicates that the fundamental cause of our presently distressed economy and precariously sliding Naira exchange rate, is actually that of too much money supply, in both Naira and foreign exchange terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,527,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC