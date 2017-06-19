Tanzania: Nigeria's Obasanjo Hails Magufuli for Taking Action On Minerals

Dar es Salaam - Retired Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Tanzanian President John Magufuli for his efforts to ensure that Tanzania benefits from its contracts with investors. Mr Obasanjo, who paid a courtesy call to the President at the State House on Tuesday, urged other African leaders to take a leaf from President Magufuli, when it comes to protecting the country's resources.

