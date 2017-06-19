Suspected Boko Haram militants kill t...

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill two in police ambush in northeast Nigeria -police

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Suspected Boko Haram militants killed two people and wounded six others in an ambush on a police convoy in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Tuesday, a police spokesman said. Borno has been the state worst hit by the eight-year insurgency by Boko Haram that has killed more than 20,000 people and forced some 2.7 million people to flee their homes in its bid to create an Islamic caliphate.

