Storm destroys 1,000 refugee homes in Nigeria

Torrential rains and wind destroyed 1,000 makeshift homes in northeast Nigeria over the weekend, aggravating conditions for the thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram violence, the United Nations said. At least 4,300 people have been affected by violent storms that swept the state of Borno, the heart of the eight- year jihadist insurrection, said the International Organization for Migration after assessing conditions in 44 camps for displaced people in the state.

