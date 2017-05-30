Stopping gas flaring'll boost Nigeria's revenue - NNPC

By Michael Eboh The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Sunday, stated that Nigeria's revenue would grow significantly if a law prohibiting gas flaring by oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria is enacted. According to a statement by the NNPC, its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who was represented by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company , Mr. Yusuf Matashi, made this submission during a one-day public hearing on Gas Flaring Prohibition Bill 2017, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

