.. stand up and fight those promoting division, hate; NLC tells Nigerians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA - The twenty-four governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, blamed themselves and the Federal Government for the current wave of separatist agitations in the country, which they said was triggered by weak governance provided by the different tiers of government. Also the organized labour has called on Nigerian to to stand up with one voice and fight those promoting division on the basis of primordial affinity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.