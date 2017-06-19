.. stand up and fight those promoting...

.. stand up and fight those promoting division, hate; NLC tells Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA - The twenty-four governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, blamed themselves and the Federal Government for the current wave of separatist agitations in the country, which they said was triggered by weak governance provided by the different tiers of government. Also the organized labour has called on Nigerian to to stand up with one voice and fight those promoting division on the basis of primordial affinity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC