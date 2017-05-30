Senate moves for N5 fuel levy

Senate moves for N5 fuel levy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

STRONG indications emerged, yesterday, that the Senate is recommending a fuel levy of five naira chargeable per litre on any volume of petrol and diesel products imported into Nigeria and on locally refined petroleum products. The recommendations are contained in a report by the Senate Committee on Works on a Bill for an Act to Establish the National Roads Fund for the purpose of financing the Maintenance and Rehabilitation of National Roads and for other Matters connected therewith, 2017 presented by its chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC