Senate moves for N5 fuel levy
STRONG indications emerged, yesterday, that the Senate is recommending a fuel levy of five naira chargeable per litre on any volume of petrol and diesel products imported into Nigeria and on locally refined petroleum products. The recommendations are contained in a report by the Senate Committee on Works on a Bill for an Act to Establish the National Roads Fund for the purpose of financing the Maintenance and Rehabilitation of National Roads and for other Matters connected therewith, 2017 presented by its chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya .
