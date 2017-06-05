Senat vows to stand against moves to ...

Senat vows to stand against moves to divide Nigeria

12 hrs ago

THE Senate said yesterday that the unity of Nigeria as a country was not negotiable and cannot be compromised by anyone or ethnic group, just as it vowed to resist any move to divide the country. The Senate has also resolved to take steps to curtail all threats to the continued existence of Nigeria as a united and peaceful country, adding that it has become imperative that decisive actions were taken to halt factors that would mitigate against Nigeria's unity.

Chicago, IL

