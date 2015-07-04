Security Challenges: Outgoing US Defe...

Security Challenges: Outgoing US Defence Attache hail Nigerian military

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

By: Kingsley Omonobi Abuja - The United States Defence AttachA© to Nigeria, Colonel Patrick Doyle has declared that Nigeria remains a top priority nation in the world to the United States of America insisting that the relationship between the military of both nations has grown from strength to strength. Doyle, who was on a farewell visit to the Defence Headquarters , Abuja said since his arrival in February 2015, the Nigerian military, has been of immense help in making his stay a successful one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC