Security Challenges: Outgoing US Defence Attache hail Nigerian military

By: Kingsley Omonobi Abuja - The United States Defence AttachA© to Nigeria, Colonel Patrick Doyle has declared that Nigeria remains a top priority nation in the world to the United States of America insisting that the relationship between the military of both nations has grown from strength to strength. Doyle, who was on a farewell visit to the Defence Headquarters , Abuja said since his arrival in February 2015, the Nigerian military, has been of immense help in making his stay a successful one.

