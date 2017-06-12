Saraki's trial: Gov Ahmed calls for unity among Nigerians
Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on Nigerians to unite irrespective of their tribe, religion and ethnic group to move the country forward. The governor made the call on Wednesday in Ilorin while addressing supporters of Dr Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, who came to the Government House, on solidarity visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC