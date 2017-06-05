Restructuring Nigeria: Time is running out -Ezeife
A former governor of Anambra State, Okwadike Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said that the time for restructuring Nigeria, for the country to continue to exist as an entity as envisaged by her founding fathers is running out. Ezeife, who stated this in Abuja at the yearly public education organised by the Save Democracy Group, said people that mean well for the country should call on the Federal Government to put in place the mechanism for restructuring Nigeria.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
