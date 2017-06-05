Restructuring Nigeria: Time is runnin...

Restructuring Nigeria: Time is running out -Ezeife

A former governor of Anambra State, Okwadike Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said that the time for restructuring Nigeria, for the country to continue to exist as an entity as envisaged by her founding fathers is running out. Ezeife, who stated this in Abuja at the yearly public education organised by the Save Democracy Group, said people that mean well for the country should call on the Federal Government to put in place the mechanism for restructuring Nigeria.

Chicago, IL

