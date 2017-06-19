Refugee Day: Commission urges states , wealthy Nigerians to donate to IDPs

The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has appealed to state governments, corporate organisations and wealthy Nigerians to show love by donating to Internally Displaced Persons in the country. The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the commission, Mr Andy Ubon, made the call in an interview with the Newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday to mark the 2017 World Refugees Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.