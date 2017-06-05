'Quit notice to Igbo security threat, crime against the Nigerian State".

OHANEZE Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has reacted angrily to the quit-the-North order given to Ndigbo by a coalition of Northern Youth groups, describing it as a "security threat and a crime against the Nigerian State". The coalition, including Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Arewa Youths Development Foundation, Arewa Students Forum, Northern Emancipation Network, Northern Youths Stakeholders, among others, in what they called "Kaduna Declaration", also called on Northern to leave Igbo land.

