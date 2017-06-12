Quit notice: Igbo are the only true Nigerians, say Prof. Nduka Eya
By: Chinenyeh Ozor The erstwhile commissioner for education in the old Anambra state prof Nduka Eya has said that the Igbo are the only true Nigerians that champions one Nigeria agenda as they resides in all the parts of the country. Prof Eya noted that the Igbo settle at different states in the northern part of the country, sweat, struggle, build houses, trade and pay taxes saying that the three months quit notice ultimatum was a joke.
