Pope Francis wades into ethnic crisis in Nigerian Church
Pope Francis has intervened in an ethnic crisis involving the Nigerian town of Ahiara, Imo state , whose bishop, Peter Ebere Okpaleke, appointed by Benedict XVI in 2012, is unwanted by lay people and priests of the diocese. Though Okpaleke is an Igbo from Anambra State, the Catholic leaders in Ahiara rejected him because he is not an Igbo man from Mbaise.
