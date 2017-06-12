Police confirms 17 dead, others injur...

Police confirms 17 dead, others injured in Borno five female suicide attacks

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI The Borno state Police Command had confirmed 17 people including five female suicide bombers dead with several others injured in a multiple attacks which took place in Kofa Community of Maiduguri metropolis. Kofa is an outskirt and about 5 kilometres drive from University of Maiduguri which had witnessed series of attacks recently..

