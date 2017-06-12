Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad Kano Police Command has arrested no fewer than 124 suspected rapists and gays across the state between April and June. While parading the suspects in Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majia, said they had recorded 115 cases of rape, sodomy and other acts of gross indecency within the period under review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.