Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rap...

Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By AbdulSalam Muhammad Kano Police Command has arrested no fewer than 124 suspected rapists and gays across the state between April and June. While parading the suspects in Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majia, said they had recorded 115 cases of rape, sodomy and other acts of gross indecency within the period under review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC