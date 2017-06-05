Pepsi Brought The UEFA Champions League Final To Life In Nigeria

The more the goals, the louder the scream of football fans across Nigeria as they watched Real Madrid become the Champions of Europe for the 12th time yesterday. It was a night to remember, not only for record breaking Real Madrid and their fans - who also achieved the first back to back win in the Champions League era - but for all the lucky Champion Fans that had the opportunity to enjoy the showpiece with Pepsi.

