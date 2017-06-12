Osinbajo to declare open first Made-i...

Osinbajo to declare open first Made-in-Nigeria Goods campaign carnival

Vanguard

A CTING President, Yemi Osinbajo will declare open the first made in Nigeria goods campaign Carnival, designed to give Nigerian Manufacturers, service providers and brands, the opportunity to show case their products and services as well as for participants and partners to share their success stories. The Acting President is also to deliver the key note address to kick-start the carnival where a network would be created for patriotic Nigerian Manufacturers, over 200,000 participants daily for the carnival which would hold for seven days as well as participation of 774 brands from across the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

Chicago, IL

