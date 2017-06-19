Osibanjo bemoans delay in Justice delivery in Nigeria

AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 1. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja. Osibanjo who spoke at the opening ceremony of 3rd Annual Judges Workshop on Petroleum, Gas and Power Sectors, taking place as the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja, tasked the judiciary to implement measures that would speed up justice delivery in Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.