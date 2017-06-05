Only dividends of democracy'll save N...

Only dividends of democracy'll save Nigeria, not legislations -Rep

THE lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okhai federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Mr Johnson Agbonayinma, has said that making of laws by the National Assembly without provision of dividends of democracy to Nigerians will not solve the problem of the nation. According to him, "Sometimes I feel frustrated that we keep making laws, debate motions yet people are hungry, suffering, no food and I wonder what we are doing.

Chicago, IL

