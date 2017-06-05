One dead as soldier shoots at protesting youths in Kaduna, police restore calm
The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said normalcy has been restored after residents protest the killing of a youth by a soldier at the Command Secondary School, Kaduna. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abdulrahman Ahmed said a vehicle of the joint security outfit, A'peration Yaki' was burnt by the irate youths who trooped to the street demanding justice.
