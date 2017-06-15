On Boko Haram front line, Nigerian vi...

On Boko Haram front line, Nigerian vigilantes amass victories and power

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

His broken arm is in a bamboo splint, his torso pock-marked with shrapnel and his jaw wired together by a Nigerian army surgeon. But 38-year-old vigilante Dala Aisami Angwalla is undaunted by two nearly fatal brushes in the last year with Boko Haram, one involving a landmine, the other an ambush, and is determined to rid northeast Nigeria of the jihadists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC