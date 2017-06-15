On Boko Haram front line, Nigerian vigilantes amass victories and power
His broken arm is in a bamboo splint, his torso pock-marked with shrapnel and his jaw wired together by a Nigerian army surgeon. But 38-year-old vigilante Dala Aisami Angwalla is undaunted by two nearly fatal brushes in the last year with Boko Haram, one involving a landmine, the other an ambush, and is determined to rid northeast Nigeria of the jihadists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC