Obaseki charts security in Edo with Nigerian Air force
The government of Edo has revealed that the new security arrangements being put in place in the state would go a long way to address the current security challenges in Nigeria, especially the sub region. Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Edo State Government House in Benin City while hosting the newly appointed Commander of 107 Air Maritime Group of the Nigerian Air force, Air Commodore E.O Shobande.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
