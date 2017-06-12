Obaseki charts security in Edo with Nigerian Air force

The government of Edo has revealed that the new security arrangements being put in place in the state would go a long way to address the current security challenges in Nigeria, especially the sub region. Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Edo State Government House in Benin City while hosting the newly appointed Commander of 107 Air Maritime Group of the Nigerian Air force, Air Commodore E.O Shobande.

