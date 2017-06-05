Obasanjo's grand strategy for national securityERIC TENIOLA, Lagos, Nigeria
He adhered to that blueprint throughout his tenure. And it helped him. Except for the Odi massacre of December 1999, the religious crisis in Zamfara and in Jos, there was less National Security crises during President Obasanjo's than that of his successors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nigeriaworld.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC