Nigeria's unity paramount no matter h...

Nigeria's unity paramount no matter how people demonstrate - Jonathan

11 hrs ago

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday, said that Nigeria's unity is paramount despite the demonstrations by those who feel marginalised. Jonathan also called on Nigerians to pray and work toward the nation's unity, as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

