Nigeria's unity not negotiable - Sen ...

Nigeria's unity not negotiable - Sen Wamakko

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, hence, the need to sustain the fervent prayers for its peace and unity, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko , said on Wednesday in Sokoto. Wamakko made the assertion on Wednesday while receiving the state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, various groups and individuals who paid him homage on Sallah celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC