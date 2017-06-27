Nigeria's unity not negotiable - Sen Wamakko
The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, hence, the need to sustain the fervent prayers for its peace and unity, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko , said on Wednesday in Sokoto. Wamakko made the assertion on Wednesday while receiving the state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, various groups and individuals who paid him homage on Sallah celebration.
