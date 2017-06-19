Nigeria's problems started with Awo's...

Nigeria's problems started with Awo's introduction of tribal politics - Unongo

E lder statesman and nationalist, Dr. Paul Unongo, is one of the few surviving politicians who played key roles in all democratic dispensations and in the struggle for Nigeria's independence. In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, pin-pointing where we started losing our way and the path forward.

Chicago, IL

