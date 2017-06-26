Nigeria's ill president sends recorded greetings from London
Nigeria's ailing President Muhammadu Buhari marked the end of Ramadan with an audio broadcast to the nation, his first public message since heading to London on medical leave nearly two months ago, the president's office said. The recording attributed to the president was played on Nigerian radio channels over the weekend and featured a tired hesitant voice that appeared to be his, speaking in the Hausa language used in the Muslim-majority north, where Buhari is from.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC