Nigeria's ill president sends recorded greetings from London

Nigeria's ailing President Muhammadu Buhari marked the end of Ramadan with an audio broadcast to the nation, his first public message since heading to London on medical leave nearly two months ago, the president's office said. The recording attributed to the president was played on Nigerian radio channels over the weekend and featured a tired hesitant voice that appeared to be his, speaking in the Hausa language used in the Muslim-majority north, where Buhari is from.

