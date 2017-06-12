Nigerians warned against unregistered packaged water
National President, Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria, ATWAP, Dame Clementina Chinwe Ativie, has called on Nigerians not to patronise package water not registered by National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC. Dame Ativie, who made the call in Lagos during ATWAP election where Alhaji Isa Adeoye emerged Lagos chairman, said a lot of unregistered water now flood the country and urged NAFADAC to help tackle the menace.
