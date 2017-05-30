'Nigerians are in poverty, suffering ...

'Nigerians are in poverty, suffering but have confidence in Buhari'

Sen. Shehu Sani, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for rescuing the country from the abyss. According him, "Nigerians are suffering, they are in poverty and there is no confidence between the masses and those in position of authority except Buhari" he said.

