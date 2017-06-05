Nigerian soldier sentenced to death for 'Boko Haram' murder
The soldier, identified only as Lance Corporal Hilary Joel, was convicted of killing the suspect in Damboa, some 90 kilometres from the Borno state capital Maiduguri. Nigeria's military on Friday said a soldier had been sentenced to death for murdering a Boko Haram suspect, in a rare publicised conviction of army abuse in the long-running conflict.
