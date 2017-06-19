Nigerian Refugees Trapped By Uptick i...

Nigerian Refugees Trapped By Uptick in Boko Haram Violence

Read more: Voice of America

Thousands of Nigerian refugees fleeing Boko Haram atrocities are trapped in difficult humanitarian and security conditions near Cameroon's northern border. They are crammed in a makeshift camp not far from another camp hosting 2,000 internally displaced Cameroonians.

