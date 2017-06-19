Nigerian Refugees Trapped By Uptick in Boko Haram Violence
Thousands of Nigerian refugees fleeing Boko Haram atrocities are trapped in difficult humanitarian and security conditions near Cameroon's northern border. They are crammed in a makeshift camp not far from another camp hosting 2,000 internally displaced Cameroonians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC