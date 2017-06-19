Nigerian president meets with regiona...

Nigerian president meets with regional leaders on ethnic unrest

ABUJA: Nigeria's acting president met with regional leaders in an effort to quell ethnic tensions, his office said, as threats grow of conflict between northern Muslims and southeastern Igbo people. The two groups have been trading barbs since the beginning of the month, after Muslim activists demanded the eviction of Igbo from the north over their calls for a separate southeastern state, known as Biafra.

