Nigerian Pop Star Arrested in Miami A...

Nigerian Pop Star Arrested in Miami After Booking Private Jet With Bogus Cards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Nigerian pop star Dammy Krane faces multiple felony charges in Miami for allegedly trying to book a private jet with fake credit cards. In Nigeria, Dammy Krane is a major pop star whose silky-voiced party anthems like "Izzue" regularly hit the million-view mark on Youtube .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC