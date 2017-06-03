Nigerian player slumps, dies in training

Yesterday

A player of the Nigeria National League side, Kwara United FC of Ilorin, Saka Azeez, on Friday slumped and died in training. The club's Media Officer, Abdulwaheed Bibire, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ilorin.

Chicago, IL

