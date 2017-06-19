Nigerian man pleads guilty to taking part in global email scams

A Nigerian man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to taking part in email scams attempting to defraud thousands of victims around the world out of millions of dollars, U.S. prosecutors said. David Chukwuneke Adindu, 29, entered his plea to two conspiracy counts before U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan, according to an announcement from Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan.

