Nigerian law school results: Out of 2,125 participants 1,393 were successful

The Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Mr Olarewaju Onadeko, , made this known in a statement on Saturday in Bwari, FCT. A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with Pass accounted for 65.6 per cent, those with conditional Pass represented 6. 4 per cent, while those who failed were 28 per cent.

