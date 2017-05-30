Nigerian Army University a unique, specialised solution centre, says Buratai
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies , Biu; to metamorphose into a varsity; is to become a "unique and specialized solution centre" for the nation and its military in the North. Buratai disclosed this on Monday, while presenting the Certificate of Occupancy of the Nigerian Army University site to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state at Government House, Maiduguri.
