Nigeria: World Bank Approves Loan for Out-of-School Programme
The World Bank has approved a credit of $611 million to support Nigeria in bringing back out-of-school children into the classrooms. The bank also approved a $350 million credit for Kaduna State Economic Transformation Programme, which focuses on enhancing private sector investment in Kaduna State.
